Exeter Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,909 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exeter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 399,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

