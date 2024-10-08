Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

EXPE traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $151.95. 1,622,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,043. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

