Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.23. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 1,177 shares changing hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Dividend Announcement

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

