Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.23. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 1,177 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
