FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,920 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. 1,404,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,094,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

