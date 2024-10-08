FCF Advisors LLC Sells 9,440 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,379,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 21,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.08.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total value of $523,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,262.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $235,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,630. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total transaction of $523,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,262.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,621 shares of company stock valued at $148,657,449 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $589.29. 3,182,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,442,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.40 and a 1-year high of $602.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

