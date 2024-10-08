FCF Advisors LLC Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.7% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 42.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.02. The company had a trading volume of 773,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $228.75. The firm has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.42.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

