Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.44 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $180.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00042587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

