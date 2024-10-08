Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.75 and last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 837180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

