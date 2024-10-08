Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,472 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,290,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 466.4% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,023,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,994,000 after purchasing an additional 842,929 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.