Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.54 and traded as high as C$43.96. Finning International shares last traded at C$43.68, with a volume of 130,459 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.67.

Finning International Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 20.14%. On average, analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 4.244898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

