First Digital USD Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and approximately $5.01 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,915,943,186 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,606,235,581.37. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99972468 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 383 active market(s) with $5,153,294,422.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

