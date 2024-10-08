First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB remained flat at $51.72 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

