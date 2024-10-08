First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,870,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,191,000 after acquiring an additional 177,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,698 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 548,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,350,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

