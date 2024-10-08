FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Sells $26,179.48 in Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 22,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $26,179.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,471,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,803.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Tim Hwang sold 25,000 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $31,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 64,211 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $81,547.97.

On Thursday, August 1st, Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $79,409.79.

NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.43.

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in FiscalNote by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,457 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

