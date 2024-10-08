FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 27.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

