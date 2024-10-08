Foster Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aflac by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,576 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,429,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,504 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after buying an additional 405,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aflac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.