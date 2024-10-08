Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 180,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,845. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

