Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 566.78 ($7.42) and traded as high as GBX 638 ($8.35). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 624.50 ($8.17), with a volume of 499,722 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 560 ($7.33) to GBX 610 ($7.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
