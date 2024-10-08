Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Steve Schuller Sells 10,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at $204,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,159 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

