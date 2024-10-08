FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Major Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Sells 336,246 Shares

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 336,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $6,160,026.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,875,659.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 270,270 shares of FrontView REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $5,164,859.70.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

Shares of FVR stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 526,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,987. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

