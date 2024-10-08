Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after buying an additional 691,288 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after buying an additional 435,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total value of $269,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,440,488.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total value of $269,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,440,488.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,024. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $168.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

