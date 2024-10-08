Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $2,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $175.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $180.69. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

