Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

