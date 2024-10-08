Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 115,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.64.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

