Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $1.56 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.58.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 72.40%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.