Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $200.13 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.