Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 519 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

