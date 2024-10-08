Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hubbell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,335,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,995,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,925,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $438.50 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $439.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.