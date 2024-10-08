FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Paramount Global in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.52 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 245,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

