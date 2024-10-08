FY2024 Earnings Forecast for WSFS Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

WSFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $58.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

