FY2024 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OP Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OPBK opened at $12.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth $7,353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OP Bancorp news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,128.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

