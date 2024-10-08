FY2024 EPS Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.55. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RJF opened at $125.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.57. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 36.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3,257.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Raymond James by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.