FY2024 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Lifted by Stifel Canada

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at $82.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19. Stantec has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stantec by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,850,000 after buying an additional 806,869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Stantec by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,897,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stantec by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,176,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,177,000 after buying an additional 415,993 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after buying an additional 206,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Stantec by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 204,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 144,948 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

