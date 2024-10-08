Gala Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $741.49 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $741.49 million and approximately $89.08 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,939,621,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,915,461,150 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

