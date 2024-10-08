GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 10,410 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

