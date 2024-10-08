GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 7,994 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

