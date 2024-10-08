GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,975,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.22.

CB opened at $277.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $205.64 and a 1 year high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

