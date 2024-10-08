GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.01 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.