GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8,952.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLR opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

