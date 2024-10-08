GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.33. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

