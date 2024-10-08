GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $223.36 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

