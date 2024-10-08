GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,169.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,824.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,776.97. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,272.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

