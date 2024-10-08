General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock Position Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of General American Investors worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in General American Investors by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

GAM stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

