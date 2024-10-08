Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.0934 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $413,397.29 and approximately $4.42 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision’s ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

