Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $11.09. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 33,218 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,297,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 187,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 127,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

