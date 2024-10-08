Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 4.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 1,607,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,638,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Get Geron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GERN

Geron Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,185,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Geron by 999.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,837,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.