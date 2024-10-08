Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 154.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

