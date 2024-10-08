Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $26,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,955,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

