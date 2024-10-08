Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $26,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,091. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

