Governance OHM (GOHM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $4,081.50 or 0.06542949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $19,779.77 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00254743 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.